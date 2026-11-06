Iraq has proposed establishing a committee of foreign ministers from countries in the region that would visit Tehran and Washington to seek peaceful ways to resolve the current disputes. The initiative was discussed during a telephone conversation between Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Anadolu Agency reports.

Tehran’s proposal

Araghchi presented his Iraqi counterpart with Tehran’s vision for preparations to resume talks with the United States. According to Iraq’s Foreign Ministry, the Iranian proposal provides for setting a schedule for the start of negotiations, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and reviewing the provisions of agreements reached earlier in Pakistan.

The proposal also contains additional provisions regarding Iran’s nuclear programme. Hussein thanked Araghchi for outlining Tehran’s position and also discussed with him the US midterm elections, their results, and their possible impact on developments in the region.

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Call to ease tensions

Iraq’s foreign minister said tensions in the region were increasing amid concerns about a possible resumption of military operations. He stressed the need for practical steps to contain escalation and create conditions for reducing tensions.

The ministers also stressed the importance of continued communication and coordination among the region’s states, primarily neighbouring countries, to prevent further escalation and maintain security. The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the key issues in the negotiations: Washington and Tehran have differences over sanctions relief, maritime security in the strait, and broader regional security arrangements. Iran seeks a greater role in managing maritime traffic through this strategic waterway.

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