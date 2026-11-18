Iraqi F-16 fighter jets carried out two airstrikes against members of the Islamic State (ISIL) group in the Sukul-Rawa area north of the Rawa district in the western province of Anbar. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing Iraq’s Security Media Cell.

F-16 strikes near Rawa

According to the Cell, the operation was carried out on the orders of the commander-in-chief of the Iraqi armed forces after the Military Intelligence Directorate detected the movement of ISIL members in the area. The strikes were conducted in coordination with the Air Intelligence and Surveillance Center at the commander-in-chief’s office.

The first strike was carried out at 6:30 p.m. local time, and the second at the same location at 6:57 p.m. The Sukul-Rawa area falls within the area of responsibility of the Al-Jazira Operations Command.

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The Cell did not report the results of the strikes or specify whether there were any killed or injured. It said additional details would be released later, while security forces continue operations to search for the remaining members of the group.

Reinforcement of forces in desert areas

About two weeks before the airstrikes, the Iraqi army began reinforcing its deployment between the Rawa and El-Hadar districts to secure desert areas and prevent ISIL cells from using them as hideouts or movement routes.

On November 15, a joint post of the Iraqi army and the Popular Mobilization Forces near the border between the Anbar and Nineveh provinces came under attack, which was linked to members of the group. Iraq declared victory over ISIL in December 2017 after retaking all territories controlled by the group, but its cells continue to carry out sporadic attacks.

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