Iran will not reopen the Strait of Hormuz until the United States fulfills Tehran's seven conditions for peace talks. This was stated by Iran's security chief Mohsen Rezaei, who also denied reports of an alleged continuation of talks with Washington or a possible meeting in Qatar.

According to Rezaei, Tehran expects a clear response from the United States to the conditions it has put forward. He described Washington's previous response as insufficient and misleading. Al Jazeera reports that Iran has not officially published the full list of demands.

Tehran's conditions

Rezaei and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi have said that the conditions include the lifting of US sanctions and the naval blockade, as well as an end to hostilities on all fronts, including Israeli attacks on Lebanon. Araghchi said that the strait could be reopened within two days after these demands are met.

The minister also told the state agency IRNA that the conflict cannot be resolved through military means or tougher sanctions. In his view, diplomacy and taking Iran's demands into account are the path to a solution.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Tanker incidents

Against the backdrop of diplomatic statements, incidents involving vessels continued in the area of the Strait of Hormuz. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claims that on Tuesday, three oil tankers caught fire after hitting naval mines while traveling along an unauthorized route in the eastern part of the strait.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations service, UKMTO, reported receiving reports of incidents involving two tankers in the region. According to its information, an unidentified projectile struck one of the vessels northeast of the Omani village of Lima. According to maritime transport monitoring companies, at least 37 attacks on vessels were recorded in and near the Strait of Hormuz in November.

US President Donald Trump previously said there had been positive momentum toward ending the US and Israeli war against Iran and noted that new strikes on Iran were not necessary. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in Paris that Washington is open to diplomacy.

Read us on