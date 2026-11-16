Iran expects its natural gas deficit this winter to amount to about 430 million cubic meters, compared with an estimated 300 million cubic meters last year. Government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said this, reports The Jerusalem Post.

Damaged gas processing plants

The National Iranian Gas Company attributes the worsening situation to damage to four gas processing plants at the beginning of the war. The company said it is trying to restore these facilities. At the same time, an unnamed senior Iranian official told Reuters that the current measures are only short-term solutions and that the authorities have held numerous meetings to prepare for the winter period.

Iran is a major gas producer and controls part of the world's largest gas field. However, the country has not always been able to meet domestic demand due to outdated equipment; according to the publication, international sanctions have exacerbated this problem.

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Risks for industry and the population

According to Iranian analyst Saeed Laylaz, in the worst case, the authorities may have to reduce gas supplies to industrial enterprises for a period of time. He added that this scenario has not yet been reached.

Reuters sources among Iranian officials and security representatives expressed concern that fuel shortages, inflation, and job losses could intensify public discontent. A heater seller in Tehran said that customers are increasingly considering electric appliances instead of gas-powered ones, although their cost has also become too high for many.

Talks on imports from Russia

A second unnamed senior Iranian source told Reuters that Tehran is negotiating gas imports from Russia. A resident of Urmia said his family bought three electric heaters in case of possible disruptions. At the same time, an employee of a food company from Tabriz said that amid inflation and high prices, she considers a potential fuel shortage a comparatively lesser problem.

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