Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi made an unannounced visit to Tehran on Friday for talks on diplomatic ways to end the war between Iran and the United States. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing Iran’s Fars agency, which quoted an informed source.

Talks with the Iranian delegation

According to Fars, Ali al-Zaidi and the delegation accompanying him spent several hours in a meeting with Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. The agency’s source described him as the head of the Iranian negotiating group.

The Fars source claimed that the sides discussed exclusively Baghdad’s diplomatic efforts to end the war between Tehran and Washington. According to the report, Ghalibaf thanked Iraq for those efforts and outlined Tehran’s position on the so-called two-day proposal. He stressed that Washington must respect Iran’s rights for negotiations to move forward.

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The trip was not publicly announced. At the time of publication, there had been no official confirmation of the visit from the Iranian or Iraqi authorities.

Tehran’s conditions

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said on Monday that Tehran had not submitted a new proposal to Washington and that the current two-day plan remained in force. Among Iran’s demands, he named an end to the U.S. naval blockade, the lifting of sanctions, the unfreezing of Iranian assets, and an end to the war.

Baghaei also reported regular contacts between Iran and mediators, Pakistan and Qatar. According to Anadolu Agency, the United States and Israel launched a military offensive against Iran on February 28, after which Iran carried out retaliatory strikes. In June, the sides signed a memorandum mediated by Pakistan, but disputes over its implementation and renewed military clashes prevented a lasting settlement.

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