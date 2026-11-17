The Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) has secured a suspension by platform X of the use of data collected by its AI agent Grok Bot to train artificial intelligence models. The regulator expressed significant concerns about such processing of personal data, Politico Europe reports.

Data from an AI agent

According to the publication, the Grok Bot AI agent began collecting so-called third-party data in late October to train X's artificial intelligence systems. DPC Commissioner Dale Sunderland said that the regulator asked the company to stop processing this data, and X confirmed that it had complied with the request.

X did not respond to Politico Europe's request for comment. Sunderland noted that the DPC would continue engaging with the platform to establish the details of what happened and determine the next steps.

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Review of personal data use

The article describes third-party data as personal information about an individual that is shared by two other parties. An example given is holiday photos that a person shares with a friend who uses the AI agent. This category also includes personal data that the AI agent collects on the internet.

The Irish regulator is also in talks with another unnamed technology company about its plans to use data collected by agents for AI training. According to Sunderland, the operation of AI agents itself is not a problem, but supervisory authorities must examine the lawfulness of the subsequent use of the data they collect to train models.

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