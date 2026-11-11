Israeli laser air defense systems are expected to be more widely integrated for various combat scenarios by the end of 2026. Israel has also made significant progress in creating additional Iron Beam platforms compared with December 2025, when the system’s first deployment was announced, the Jerusalem Post reports, citing sources.

Need for additional batteries

At the start of the war with Iran in 2026, Iron Beam did not play a significant role in Israeli air defense. On May 1, the Israeli Air Force said the system had been used less actively because the military needs 14 batteries for a noticeable impact. As recently as March 12, the Israel Defense Forces acknowledged that they were not using Iron Beam regularly during the war with Iran.

At the same time, different versions of the laser system were used in autumn 2024 to intercept about 40 drones belonging to Hezbollah. According to the outlet, additional platforms could enable more active use of Iron Beam in the event of a future conflict with Iran or Hezbollah alongside the Iron Dome system.

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System capabilities

In mid-September 2025, Israel’s Ministry of Defense declared Iron Beam operational and announced plans to deploy batteries across the country over the following months. The smaller Lite Beam system became operational in June 2025, according to statements by the Ministry of Defense and Rafael, which leads the development group involving Elbit and other companies.

Iron Beam has greater power and range than Lite Beam. Once ready, the system can counter drones, missiles, rockets and mortar rounds. At the same time, Jerusalem Post sources noted that it may take several more years to turn Iron Beam into the main short-range air defense system instead of Iron Dome.

Countering FPV drones

Israel has also increased its readiness for the threat posed by Hezbollah’s FPV drones. According to the outlet, the Israeli military has deployed special short-range guns to destroy drones, nets, kamikaze drones and electronic warfare systems, and has also improved FPV drone detection. Israel is also working on directed-energy microwave weapons that could neutralize the equipment of such devices.

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