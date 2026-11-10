In Rome, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said that European countries have not taken concrete steps to strengthen the protection of shipping in the Red Sea. This concerns the EU naval mission Aspides, designed to protect merchant vessels from attacks by Yemen’s Houthis, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Call to strengthen the mission

In September, Crosetto called on the European Union to strengthen Aspides, launched in 2024. According to him, he has still not seen concrete decisions following this appeal. At the same time, the minister noted that EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas understood the importance of Italy’s request.

After Crosetto’s call, Kallas sent a letter to the 27 EU member states asking them to increase their contributions to the mission. She said that more than ten warships are needed for its effective operation. Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore reported that negotiations on additional contributions have so far yielded no results, including because some countries with limited resources are unwilling to deploy their assets.

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Italy’s contribution

Crosetto said that around one-third of European operations depend on Italy’s contribution, while other, larger countries are doing significantly less. He added that participation in missions should be a shared responsibility of all states.

According to the publication, the US and Israeli war against Iran has disrupted sea routes important for global trade and energy supplies, including through the Bab el-Mandeb and Strait of Hormuz. The Italian Shipowners’ Association Assarmatori estimates that around 40% of Italy’s trade with other countries worldwide passes through the Suez Canal. The Houthis have intensified attacks on commercial shipping and strategic infrastructure, while Saudi Arabia has carried out strikes on their targets in Yemen.

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