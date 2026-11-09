Israeli company Israel Weapon Industries (IWI) and Dutch company Artillerie Inrichtingen Armaments (AIA) plan to establish the production and assembly of IWI weapons systems in the Netherlands. As part of the planned cooperation, AIA will manufacture and assemble ARAD 5 rifles and NEGEV UX machine guns, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Phased production

Product assembly is to begin at AIA's facility in Tilburg. The companies also allow for the possibility of moving the work to another location in the near future.

Production is planned to be launched in stages: first assembly, then partial production in the Netherlands, and later full production in the country. AIA did not name specific timelines for implementing the project or investment volumes.

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Technology and support

IWI is to provide its Dutch partner with core technologies, product expertise, and manufacturing know-how. For its part, AIA will create production capacity in the Netherlands, as well as infrastructure for the supply and technical support of these products.

The companies expect that the cooperation will form a basis for long-term production, the development of technical expertise, and support for weapons throughout their life cycle in the Netherlands. According to AIA, the Dutch government was not involved in this arrangement.

IWI is known, among other things, for developing the Uzi submachine gun and is the main weapons supplier to the Israel Defense Forces and the Israel Police.

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