The Israel Defense Forces plan to reduce the number of deployed battalions in 2027 from the current 75 to 67, while maintaining a significantly higher level of defense than before Hamas’s attack on October 7, 2023. The Jerusalem Post reported this following a military briefing.

Before October 7, 2023, the Israel Defense Forces had approximately 34 battalions, although other estimates put the number at up to 38. The planned figure of 67 battalions in 2027 will still be nearly twice the pre-war level.

Reinforcement at the Gaza border

The permanent troop presence at the border with the Gaza Strip will change particularly significantly. On the day of Hamas’s attack, four battalions were deployed there. The Israeli army plans to permanently keep more than ten battalions in this area — more than three times as many.

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The military explained that the reduction is intended to ease the burden on service members and reservists without weakening the country’s defense capabilities. The army also hopes to reduce reservists’ annual service time to 58 days, if the security situation allows. Currently, some reservists are mobilized for about 90 days, while others are mobilized for about 60 days.

Training and equipment wear

The army acknowledged that prolonged combat and operational tasks have limited opportunities for systematic training. This applies in particular to tank, infantry, and artillery units. In some cases, a single tank may be used by three different units during a day, reducing the time available for crews to coordinate with specific equipment.

The high pace of operations has also accelerated the wear of ground equipment, aircraft, and other military platforms. The Israel Defense Forces said it seeks to find a balance between readiness for possible new combat operations, personnel training, maintenance, and financial capabilities. At the same time, the military intends to continue operations in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, which, it says, are aimed at deterring threats.

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