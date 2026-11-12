Israel has banned the entry of Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the leader of the French left-wing party La France Insoumise (LFI), and Mathilde Panot, the head of its parliamentary group. The decision was announced on Thursday by Israeli Foreign Minister and Interior Minister Gideon Sa'ar, Jerusalem Post reports.

Response to the ban on an Israeli official

Israeli authorities described the decision as a response to France's entry ban on Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council. A French Foreign Ministry official told the publication that Dagan was subjected to an administrative ban due to his active role in implementing settlement policy in the West Bank.

Announcing the restrictions on Mélenchon and Panot, Israel's Foreign Ministry cited what it called LFI's “extreme anti-Israel policy.” The ministry also condemned statements by party representatives, including Mélenchon and Panot.

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Mélenchon's statements on Gaza

At the LFI congress on November 7, Mélenchon said that a government led by his party could, if necessary, deploy French naval ships to escort pro-Palestinian flotillas attempting to reach the Gaza Strip. He also spoke of an intention to pursue a tougher policy toward Israel.

LFI's new presidential platform provides for sanctions against the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the suspension of the Association Agreement between the European Union and Israel. It also proposes considering alternatives to the traditional two-state solution, including the possibility of a binational state with equal rights.

Israel's Foreign Ministry said that the country would respond firmly to actions by those whom the ministry believes harm it and would not allow entry to individuals who act and incite against Israel and its citizens.

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