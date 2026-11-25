Israeli state-owned defense company Tomer carried out its first institutional bond offering and raised 600 million shekels to expand operations into new defense areas. One of the first such areas will be the production of artillery ammunition, the Jerusalem Post reports.

The bonds were issued for a term of 13 years with an index-linked interest rate of 3.23%. Rating agency S&P Maalot assigned Tomer an AA+ credit rating. The offering was managed by Barak Leumi Underwriters and IBI.

Competition in the ammunition market

Tomer’s entry into artillery ammunition production creates competition for Elbit Systems, which had previously been Israel’s sole producer of artillery shells. Elbit obtained these production facilities after acquiring Israel Military Industries in 2018.

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Tomer was established in 2018 after being spun off from Israel Military Industries before Elbit acquired that company. Israel’s Ministry of Defense initiated the separation because of Tomer’s involvement in classified defense projects and the desire to keep strategic rocket-engine technologies under state ownership.

Rocket engines and reports of US contracts

The company produces rocket propulsion systems for missile, satellite and anti-missile systems of Israel Aerospace Industries and Elbit Systems. The systems mentioned include Arrow interceptors, Ofek satellites, the Bar precision missile and Barak MX air-defense missiles. Tomer has more than 1,000 employees and expects to end 2026 with sales of around 850 million shekels, more than 30% above the previous year’s figure.

According to Haaretz, cited by the Jerusalem Post, Tomer allegedly signed a five-year agreement worth approximately $830 million to supply 155 mm artillery ammunition to the US Army. Earlier, The Intercept reported that the Pentagon had purchased advanced cluster munitions from Tomer for approximately $200 million without an open competitive tender.

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