Astronomers using the James Webb Space Telescope have detected water and carbon dioxide ice in the debris disk around the young star Beta Pictoris. Its properties indicate that the material may have formed in the interstellar medium before the star and its planetary system formed, Ars Technica reports.

Beta Pictoris is located about 64 light-years from Earth and is approximately 20 million years old. It is surrounded by a large disk of dust and debris where planets are forming; three planets have already been detected in the system. The disk is observed almost edge-on, making it possible to study the processes of planetary system formation.

Ice spectra in the disk

A team led by Space Telescope Science Institute astronomer Sarah Betti observed the system on December 7, 2023, using the NIRSpec near-infrared spectrograph. After separating the star's bright light, the researchers analyzed light reflected by dust in the disk across a range from 0.6 to 5.2 micrometers.

Water ice absorbs light near a wavelength of 3 micrometers, while carbon dioxide absorbs it near 4.27 micrometers and 4.39 micrometers for the form containing the carbon-13 isotope. Detailed spectra from two regions of the disk located about 100 astronomical units from the star showed the presence of both types of ice, including the ordinary and isotopic forms of carbon dioxide.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Amorphous structure

The carbon dioxide ice was found to be mixed with water ice rather than separated into individual particles. The team estimates that there are slightly more than one carbon dioxide molecule for every ten water molecules — about 11% of the ice. This corresponds to the range of carbon dioxide ice fractions recorded in Solar System comets and disks around other young stars.

At the same time, the water ice in the system is almost entirely amorphous — its structure resembles glass rather than an ordered crystalline lattice. The researchers estimated that crystalline ice accounts for less than 7%. To retain its amorphous structure, the ice must remain colder than about 100 kelvins, or minus 173 degrees Celsius. Otherwise, its structure may be altered by high-energy ultraviolet radiation, cosmic rays, or particle streams from the star.

According to the study's authors, the uniform distribution of ice across the disk may be explained by frequent collisions of planetesimals. Such collisions release fresh icy dust, including ice protected inside the bodies, and may replenish the supply of material destroyed by the star's radiation.

Read us on