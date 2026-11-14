JLR confirms electric Defender for 2027 — Autocar

JLR has confirmed that it will begin production of a new electric Defender in 2027 at its Halewood plant in the United Kingdom. It is a more compact model that the media call the Defender Sport, although the manufacturer has not yet disclosed its official name. JLR CEO P. B. Balaji announced the launch timeline during a presentation of quarterly financial results, Autocar reports.

Electric and hybrid versions

According to Balaji, production of the new Range Rover GT will also begin at Halewood next year. Both models will use the flexible EMA platform. The new Defender will be offered in fully electric and hybrid versions, but only the electric vehicle will be ready for launch by the end of 2027.

Development of the hybrid powertrain is already underway, Balaji said. The model is widely referred to as the Defender Sport, but JLR has not officially confirmed this name. Autocar notes that one possible option could be Defender 80, which would distinguish the new model from the current Defender 90, 110 and 130 versions.

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A separate, more compact model

The new model will be a separate vehicle rather than an electric modification of the current Defender 90. According to Autocar, it may be slightly more than 4.5 metres long. Test prototypes of the vehicle have already been spotted on roads in the United Kingdom.

Mark Cameron, managing director of the Defender and Discovery brands, said development of the model has progressed significantly. He acknowledged that the layout of an electric vehicle with a battery under the floor may limit suspension travel and wheel articulation compared with the current Defender. At the same time, the company intends to retain substantial off-road capability and all-wheel drive for the new model, which may involve a dual-motor configuration.

The Halewood plant currently produces the Range Rover Evoque and Discovery Sport. Production of the Discovery Sport is planned to end in the coming weeks to free up capacity for the Range Rover GT, while the Evoque is set to be gradually phased out later in 2027. The new compact Defender is intended to replace the Evoque at the plant.

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