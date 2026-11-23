The Canadian government has added the Masar Badil movement, also known as the Palestinian Alternative Revolutionary Path, to the list of terrorist organizations under the Criminal Code. Canadian authorities consider it an alternative name for the Samidoun network, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Decision by Canadian authorities

Canada’s Minister of Public Safety Gary Anandasangaree stated that there is evidence the two groups are identical and that Masar Badil operates as a faction or offshoot of Samidoun. According to him, listing the movement as an alternative name of an organization already on the list will give law enforcement additional tools to counter financing, dismantle networks, and hold group members accountable.

Samidoun is an international network of organizers and activists that says it advocates for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli prisons. According to the publication, the organization also promotes the interests of other listed terrorist organizations, including Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Hezbollah, and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, on social media and during public protests. Samidoun is already on Canada’s list of terrorist organizations.

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Links to Samidoun

Masar Badil says it works to build solidarity with Palestinian prisoners. As the Jerusalem Post notes, the movement operates under the auspices of Samidoun and has publicly acknowledged ties to this network. It also takes part in joint events with Samidoun, has shared leadership, links to other terrorist organizations, and uses shared fundraising platforms.

After Samidoun was added to Canada’s list of terrorist organizations in October 2024, Masar Badil co-organized several events involving prominent Samidoun leaders. The publication also reports close ties between Samidoun and Masar Badil and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, which is listed by Canada, the United States, and the EU. The United States has designated Masar Badil as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist.

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