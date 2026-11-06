The Canadian government has presented the federal budget for the 2026–2027 fiscal year, projecting a deficit of C$62.3 billion, or US$44.2 billion. As reported by Anadolu Agency, rising global oil prices have increased government revenues and given Ottawa additional fiscal room despite economic pressure from U.S. tariffs.

Spending and deficit

The budget, titled “Masters of Our Fate,” provides for C$142.1 billion in new spending and tax measures over five years. Its priorities include incentives for business investment, infrastructure development and support for household affordability.

The projected deficit was C$3 billion lower than previously expected. At the same time, the government did not commit to balancing the overall federal budget. Instead, it plans to balance operating spending by the 2027–2028 fiscal year while maintaining an overall deficit.

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The budget of Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne projects deficits exceeding C$50 billion in each of the next four fiscal years. The government said the document is intended to prepare the country for future economic and geopolitical challenges and protect its economic independence, security and sovereignty.

Opposition criticism

Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre criticized the cost of the government’s plan and said the Conservatives would vote against the budget. He called the document the largest increase in borrowing in Canadian history.

According to CTV News, servicing the public debt will cost about 10 cents of every tax dollar. Canada’s federal debt stands at approximately C$1.3 trillion and has accumulated as a result of years of budget deficits and borrowing.

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