British boxer Josh Kelly will face American Jaron Ennis in a light middleweight unification bout on February 27 in Atlanta, United States. The 32-year-old Kelly holds the IBF title, while the 29-year-old Ennis will put his WBA and WBO belts on the line.

BBC Sport reports that the fight has been agreed. Kelly enters the bout on a run of nine consecutive victories. In January, he won his first world title by defeating Bakhram Murtazaliev, although he was knocked down during the fight. In July, the Briton defended the belt by beating Northern Ireland's Caoimhin Agyarko on points.

Three titles for the winner

Ennis has 37 fights without a defeat, while one of his bouts was ruled a no contest. In June, he defeated Xander Zayas and became a world champion in two weight categories. According to BBC Sport, the American will be the favorite in the upcoming contest.

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The winner of the Kelly-Ennis fight will hold three world titles in the division. The WBC belt is held by Sebastian Fundora.

A chance for undisputed championship status

Both boxers are promoted by Eddie Hearn. According to him, victory will open the way for the holder of three belts to fight for undisputed champion status. The last undisputed world champion at light middleweight was Jermell Charlo, who achieved this in 2022.

Kelly represented Great Britain at the 2016 Olympics. In 2021, he lost to David Avanesyan, after which he gradually rebuilt his career.

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