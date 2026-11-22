In Germany, Bayern Munich executives have faced criticism after public statements about the future of 23-year-old attacking player Jamal Musiala, his health condition and contract. As Deutsche Welle reports, the club’s former CEO and supervisory board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said there was a need to discuss the financial side of the deal with the footballer, his family and representatives.

According to the publication, Musiala’s contract runs until 2030, and the player can earn up to €30 million per year. Rummenigge expressed doubt that another club would agree to buy the footballer on such terms and also suggested that it would be difficult for Musiala to return to his previous level of play.

Injury and neurological condition

In July 2025, Musiala suffered a fracture of the fibula and ankle during the Club World Cup. He was also diagnosed with absence seizures, a neurological condition that caused the footballer to collapse on the pitch twice in two consecutive pre-season matches in August.

After the injury and seizures, Musiala found it difficult to regain the form he had shown before extending his contract in January 2025. Former Bayern president Uli Hoeneß called the situation a dilemma for the club and said that the condition cannot be cured, although it can be controlled to some extent with medication. The club’s CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen also spoke about consultations with the player’s family and management.

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Reaction from the union and the club

The international footballers’ union FIFPRO viewed the remarks as coordinated pressure on Musiala and his representatives ahead of possible negotiations. The union stressed the club’s duty to care for the player and noted that an injury or a dip in form is not grounds for revising the terms of an already concluded contract.

Former Bayern and Germany national team defender Lothar Matthäus also criticized the management’s statements, noting that Musiala himself is suffering the most from the situation. During the club’s general meeting, neurologist Jonathan Hoffmann, who is a Bayern member, said that patients with such conditions need support.

Club president Herbert Hainer assured that Musiala would receive from Bayern as much time and support as he needs. Dreesen, for his part, said that the management had not tried to pressure the footballer and that the contract issue currently does not require discussion.

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