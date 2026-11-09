DC Studios chiefs Gunn and Safran to leave their posts — The Verge

James Gunn and Peter Safran will soon leave their positions as co-CEOs of DC Studios. They will be replaced by former Marvel senior vice president of production and development Jeremy Latcham, who will lead the studio starting December 1.

Leadership change

Gunn and Safran have led DC Studios since 2022. As The Verge reports, Latcham will report to Skydance Motion Picture Group co-chairs Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein.

According to Deadline, Gunn and Safran will continue working as producers on various DC projects. They are also working on a sequel to the Superman film titled Man of Tomorrow.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Gunn's new project

In an Instagram post, Gunn said that he and Safran had joined another DC project, for which he is writing the screenplay. According to him, working at DC Studios was difficult, and he did not like the corporate side of the role; he also noted that Safran bore the main burden of that work.

The leadership change comes after the completion of a major merger between Paramount and Warner Bros., which resulted in the formation of the combined company Skydance, led by CEO David Ellison.

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