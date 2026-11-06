In Poland, the leadership of the Salvatorian congregation has banned priest Rafał Głowczyński, known as the “Priest from the Housing Estate,” from using social media, communicating with the media and organizing charity fundraisers. As Interia reports, the restrictions also apply to his activities in secular associations and companies.

Photos of the letter were deleted

On Friday, Głowczyński published on Facebook photographs of a letter signed by Salvatorian provincial Józef Figiel and secretary Jacek Nowak. According to the outlet, the post appeared at around 2:00 p.m. and was deleted within a few minutes.

Later, the priest published a new post in which he sent greetings from Trzebnica and asked that all questions be addressed to the provincialate of the Polish Province of the Salvatorians. He did not directly comment on the restrictions imposed.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The congregation’s position

According to Interia, in the letter the congregation’s leadership accused the priest of using vulgar language in his media statements and in a post dated October 29, as well as harming the good name of the religious community. Głowczyński is to focus on pastoral work in Trzebnica.

He was appointed to the International Sanctuary of St. Hedwig of Silesia and the parish in Trzebnica, where since November 1 he has served as a vicar and catechist. In a statement dated October 28, the Salvatorians said they had no moral or financial claims against him.

At the same time, the congregation stated that the priest had not received permission to purchase a barge and a retreat house in Madeira. In response, Głowczyński accused the leadership of lying and of failing to support his work with young people, and also announced the publication of documents and a press conference.

Read us on