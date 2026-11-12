A cyberattack on the Fireworks AI platform gave attackers access to data belonging to some of its clients, including chat transcripts of Notion AI users. As TechCrunch reports, the attacker gained access to Fireworks AI’s cloud provider and, through it, to the company’s development system.

Notion customer data

Notion confirmed that the incident affected approximately 1% of its users. Attackers obtained chat transcripts of Notion AI customers who used the Insights feature. Such records included all data entered by the user and all model responses stored in the chat.

The company said that a significant portion of the obtained data could not be linked to a specific customer. On November 3, Notion disconnected its systems from Fireworks AI, deleted data stored in its systems, and ended all interaction with the platform.

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Other stolen data

Fireworks AI said that cybercriminals also obtained customers’ payment information and some datasets. The platform, which gives developers access to open artificial intelligence models, is used by tens of thousands of customers worldwide, including legal technology company Harvey and AI company Cursor.

Fireworks AI believes the attackers acted for financial motives. According to the company, they may have sought to sell tokens obtained through unauthorized access to large language models to third parties. This is the second data leak incident at Fireworks AI in two months: the previous case occurred in October.

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