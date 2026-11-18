In the United States, the number of new international students at colleges and universities fell by 18% in the 2025–2026 academic year, to 228,123 people. This is according to the International Institute of Education's annual Open Doors report, Fortune reports.

The total number of international students stood at 1,146,163, down 3% from a year earlier. At the same time, this figure includes 335,785 graduates participating in the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program who can work in the United States after earning their degrees. Their number rose by 14%, but OPT participants do not pay tuition fees. Excluding this group, the number of foreign nationals enrolled in academic programs declined by about 8%, or 73,000 people, Fortune calculated.

Decline in master's programs

The number of international students in graduate programs decreased by 13%, to 423,078 people. The number of master's students fell by 22%. At the same time, the number of doctoral students increased by 3%, while the number of international undergraduate students declined by 0.3%.

The number of Indian students in graduate programs, who made up the largest group, declined by 34%. In a fall survey of more than 800 educational institutions, 88% of institutions that recorded a decline cited student visa application procedures among the reasons, while 70% cited travel restrictions.

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The US State Department suspended student visa interviews in May 2025 and, after resuming them, introduced expanded screening of applicants' social media. A federal judge in Massachusetts blocked a Department of Homeland Security rule in September that would have imposed a four-year limit on student status instead of an open-ended period of stay.

Revenue losses and cuts

Fortune estimates the losses incurred by institutions from the decline in the number of tuition-paying students at $1.5 billion to $1.8 billion. The calculation is based on an estimate by University of North Texas President Harrison Keller: each enrolled master's student who did not enroll could have brought the institution between $20,000 and $25,000.

The NAFSA Association of International Educators estimates that the economic contribution of international students in the 2025–2026 academic year fell by 7%, to $39.9 billion, or by about $3 billion compared with the previous year. According to its forecast, this fall's decline could cost the economy another $2.4 billion and 31,000 jobs.

The University of North Texas expects a $45 million budget deficit amid declining international enrollment and cuts in state funding; the institution has already eliminated 71 academic programs. DePaul reported a $12.6 million deficit and laid off 114 employees after the number of new international master's students fell by 62%. Illinois Tech cut about 160 jobs, while Boston University reported that its revenue was $42 million below plan.

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