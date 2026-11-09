In Cyprus, the government app Digital Citizen, used by more than 170,000 people, is being expanded with digital IDs for minors, residence permits for foreigners, and automatic reminders about document expiry dates. The authorities also plan to announce within a month the addition of tickets for football matches to the app, Cyprus Mail reports.

Digitalisation budget

Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy Nicodemos Damianou presented the ministry's 2027 programme, worth €212.2 million, to the parliamentary finance committee. Of this amount, €150.2 million will be allocated directly to the deputy ministry, while another €62 million is earmarked for other government departments.

According to Damianou, more than 200 new digital services have been launched in the country over the past two years. They include the eDEA school management system, through which more than 136,000 pupil registrations have been processed, as well as a new postal system that has handled more than 300,000 Drop and Send items. In several months, the DigiPol police platform issued 21,000 criminal record certificates.

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New systems and cybersecurity

The government is also introducing new systems for customs, social insurance and the judicial sector, as well as an integrated platform for the Deputy Ministry of Shipping and the CY-Alert emergency information system. In the social insurance system, digitalisation has reduced application processing times by 30–70%, depending on the type of benefit, according to the deputy minister.

In 2027–2028, Cyprus plans to support projects for the NG 112 emergency communications system, a police command and control centre, a property management system for Turkish Cypriots, and a unified medical records platform intended to expand the capabilities of the GeSY healthcare system. The next stage of Digital Citizen's development предусматривает integration of European Digital Identity Wallet functions and an age-verification mechanism to protect minors online.

Damianou also said that the government has allocated separate funding for cybersecurity for the third consecutive year. In 2026, a joint cybersecurity policy with unified rules, standards and employee training programmes was introduced for the civil service for the first time.

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