Kira Goldberg is leaving Netflix and will lead Paramount Motion Picture Group together with producer Don Granger. Jesse Ehrman has been promoted to president of Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group. Variety reports on the personnel decisions.

Studio executives

At Netflix, Goldberg served as vice president of films for faith-based, holiday, young adult and family audiences. She worked on Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up,” “The Adam Project,” and the upcoming crime thriller “The Take,” starring Denzel Washington and Robert Pattinson.

At Skydance, Granger produced, among other films, “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back,” “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation,” “The Old Guard 2” and “Matchbox: The Movie.” Ehrman, who has 20 years of studio experience, most recently worked on “A Minecraft Movie” and Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners.”

Michael Ireland, who previously joined Warner Bros. after being dismissed from Paramount, will remain president of production at Warner Bros. and report to Ehrman.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Separate brands and joint distribution

Skydance Motion Picture Group co-chairs Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein said in a message to employees that Paramount Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures will retain their separate status. According to them, the animation and specialty labels will also operate separately and have their own creative mandates. The company plans to release 30 films a year.

At the same time, Sean Barber and Marc Viane will be responsible for domestic and international distribution, respectively, for both studios. They will report to Josh Goldstine, president of worldwide marketing and distribution. Following the promotions of Barber and Viane, Jeff Goldstein, who worked at Warner Bros. Pictures for 48 years and headed global theatrical distribution, will retire. He is expected to move into an advisory role.

Changes in animation

Bill Damaschke will leave Warner Bros. Pictures Animation after a transition period to focus on producing. Jennifer Dodge and Traci Baltazor will temporarily oversee the animation operations of both studios, while Chris Leahy will continue to manage the day-to-day operations of Warner Bros. Pictures Animation.

John Lasseter will remain head of Skydance Animation alongside division president Holly Edwards. Warner Bros. Pictures’ chief business officer Ted Lim will also leave the company. Josh Silverman will lead consumer products and publishing, while Mark Kaufman will continue overseeing theatrical projects, including the Broadway production of “The Lost Boys.”

Read us on