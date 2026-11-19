China has rolled out a Long March 2F rocket carrying the crewed Shenzhou-24 spacecraft to the launch pad at the Jiuquan Cosmodrome in the country’s northwest. The mission is set to deliver the first foreign astronaut in China’s crewed spaceflight program to the Tiangong space station. As Space.com reports, the launch is expected in the coming days, but the China Manned Space Agency has not yet announced an exact date.

Rocket at the launch pad

The 58-meter rocket was transported from the vertical assembly building to the launch pad on November 17. It covered 1.5 kilometers in around two hours. The China Manned Space Agency said that equipment and facilities at the cosmodrome are in proper condition.

The agency usually holds a press conference at the Jiuquan Cosmodrome one day before launch, during which it announces the crew lineup. The source notes that Shenzhou-24 is expected to carry two Chinese astronauts and one of two candidates from Pakistan. This will be Pakistan’s first flight of an astronaut into orbit.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Shenzhou-24 mission plan

The Pakistani astronaut is expected to work as a payload specialist, spend around a week aboard Tiangong and return to Earth aboard the Shenzhou-23 spacecraft, which is due to depart from the station.

According to the publication, one of the three Shenzhou-23 crew members, who launched on May 24, will remain in orbit for another six months. This is expected to provide a seat for the Pakistani astronaut’s return and enable the Chinese crew member to complete China’s first one-year stay in space. Such a long-duration flight is expected to provide data on human physiological changes ahead of future crewed lunar and other long-duration missions.

Shenzhou-24 will become China’s 18th crewed mission and the first case of a citizen of another country flying aboard a Shenzhou-series spacecraft. China completed the three-module Tiangong station at the end of 2022; since then, it has been continuously inhabited by crews rotating roughly every six months.

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