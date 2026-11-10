China says GJ-11 drone carried out first strike mission — The War Zone

China’s state television broadcaster CCTV has released new footage of the low-observable GJ-11 strike drone, also known as Xuanlong (“Mysterious Dragon”), and said it carried out its first strike mission using a munition and hit the target. The War Zone reports this.

According to CCTV, the operation involved two female drone operators from the first group of women trained by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force. One of them, Shi Xiaoran, said cloud cover initially obscured the target. After making another circuit, she detected it, released the munition and, according to the broadcaster, hit it.

The War Zone notes that the wording about the first such mission raises questions, since the GJ-11 has conducted test flights for years, including from forward locations. The outlet suggests that it may refer to a new type of weapons or sensor employment, but the exact meaning of the statement has not been disclosed.

Internal bays and sensor

The new footage showed the underside of the aircraft in detail, including two separate internal weapons bays. Their doors have serrated edges typical of low-observable aircraft. CCTV said the bays can carry various air-to-surface munitions.

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A glazed trapezoidal fairing is visible beneath the nose of the GJ-11. According to The War Zone’s assessment, it resembles an electro-optical and infrared sensor, but its exact configuration and capabilities have not been disclosed. Footage of the takeoff also shows the drone retracting its landing gear with a twin-wheel nose gear.

Interaction with fighter jets

CCTV named strikes against ground targets and the suppression of air defense systems among the GJ-11’s tasks. The video also showed mission planning in which the drone operates alongside J-16 multirole fighters, and in another episode, alongside J-20 stealth fighters.

The new footage shows the drone being controlled by an operator from a ground control station. At the same time, the GJ-11’s level of autonomy, its method of exchanging data with manned aircraft, and its weapons load have not been publicly disclosed. The aircraft was presented at a military parade in Beijing in October 2019.

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