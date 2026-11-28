Chinese company Honghua Group delivered and installed two drilling rigs with artificial intelligence elements on artificial islands at the offshore Zakum oil field in the United Arab Emirates. Specialists later also erected the drilling derrick of a third rig. The South China Morning Post reports, citing Chinese outlet China Electric Power News.

Contracts for six rigs

Honghua Group is part of the state-owned Dongfang Electric Group. The company is to supply six drilling rigs for the artificial islands of the Zakum field under two drilling services contracts with a total value of $1.54 billion.

ADNOC Drilling, the drilling unit of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, expected the first three rigs to be delivered this year when it announced the first contract in July 2024. On June 25, the company reported accepting the first rig nearly three months ahead of schedule. The second rig joined the fleet in the third quarter and began operations at the end of September.

According to ADNOC Drilling, the first rig built by Honghua Group combines automation, artificial intelligence systems, digital technologies and hybrid power supply.

Disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz

Honghua logistics coordinator Yang Xiaoli said the company set up a special response group after the usual transport route was disrupted in February. At the time, the UK Maritime Trade Operations advised vessels to exercise caution, while Iran temporarily closed part of the strait on February 17.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

After US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, shipping through the strait was disrupted. According to the publication, Iran began blocking passage that day and in March said it would allow only “non-hostile” vessels through, provided they complied with security requirements and coordinated with Iranian authorities.

Honghua representatives spent several days contacting shipping companies, insurers and local authorities before finding a local vessel to pass through the strait. They also arranged barges and transport to move the equipment to the island and obtained the necessary permits. The cargo arrived on schedule.

Evacuation measures on the island

On March 10, workers on the island saw smoke from two explosions at sea about 10 km from the work site. Minutes later, a fighter jet shot down a drone about 2 km from the island, China Electric Power News reported. Workers activated the response plan and organized an evacuation.

That day, UAE state news agency WAM reported that air defense forces had detected nine ballistic missiles: eight were destroyed, while one fell into the sea. Of 35 detected drones, 26 were intercepted and nine fell on UAE territory.

Due to the temporary suspension of flights and boat connections, the team recorded workers’ blood types and emergency contacts, asked them to pack evacuation bags and kept two boats ready at all times. They also prepared a shelter off the island for a possible evacuation and conducted drills.

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