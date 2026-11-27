Chinese company Zoomlion unveiled more than 60 models of intelligent heavy equipment with new-type power systems at the bauma China 2026 exhibition. The display covered eight categories of machines, including unmanned excavators, cabless loaders and hybrid-electric mining trucks, Electrek reports.

Cabless excavator

One of the main exhibits was a robotic Zoomlion excavator without an operator cab. The company says its RobotOps system, built on a “vision-language-action” model, uses a sensor array to observe the environment, which it calls “540-degree.”

According to Zoomlion, the sensors help the machine recognize objects under different conditions and determine their position, orientation and dimensions. The Zbrain platform is intended to convert the received data into commands for the equipment’s physical movements. The three-dimensional vision system, the company says, enables the autonomous excavator to detect obstacles, assess distances and move around a construction site with changing conditions.

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Claimed platform capabilities

Zoomlion says the Zbrain platform was trained on millions of hours of operational data and tens of thousands of real-world scenarios. According to the company, it can interpret language instructions for work, break down complex tasks into sequential actions, scan terrain and determine routes for digging or grasping materials.

The company also said that its autonomous machines can perform excavation, loading, slope grading, bricklaying and material handling. The stand displayed the bipedal humanoid robots Z01 and Z03. According to the manufacturer, Z01 robots are intended to accompany visitors, recognize faces and gestures, avoid obstacles in real time and interact with people through gestures.

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