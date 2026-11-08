In New Zealand, the governing coalition led by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s National Party has won 67 of 131 seats in the preliminary parliamentary election results. This is one seat more than required for a simple majority, although the final allocation of seats may still change after special votes are counted.

Preliminary distribution of seats

As reported by Anadolu Agency, citing the NZ Herald, after 100% of votes were counted in the preliminary tally, the opposition bloc of the Labour Party, the Green Party, and the Māori Party won 57 seats.

Special votes were not included in these results. Around 700,000 such ballots, including votes cast by voters abroad and by people who voted outside their electoral districts, are expected to be counted in the coming days. New Zealand’s Electoral Commission plans to release the final official results on November 27.

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Luxon’s statement

Speaking to supporters in Auckland, Luxon said the election result was too close to call a winner and that the final outcome would depend on special votes. According to him, negotiations and compromises would be needed to form the next government.

Luxon, 56, was born in New Zealand in 1970. Before his political career, he worked for Unilever for 18 years, including as president of Unilever Canada from 2008. In 2011, he joined Air New Zealand, and the following year became chief executive of the national airline, leaving the company in 2019.

Luxon was first elected to parliament in 2020 for the Botany electorate in Auckland. The following year, he became leader of the National Party, and after the party’s victory in the 2023 election, he became New Zealand’s 42nd prime minister.

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