In London, South Africa rugby captain Siya Kolisi said the team want to beat France in Sunday’s final of the inaugural Nations Championship for coach Rassie Erasmus, who is serving a suspension. The Japan Times reports this.

Erasmus is serving a six-match suspension after saying that some refereeing decisions in South Africa’s 19-21 group-stage defeat to France earlier this month resembled a “fixed match”. The coach is prohibited from being involved with the team during matches, but can work with the squad between games.

Erasmus works with the team between matches

According to Kolisi, Erasmus coaches the team during the week, while responsibilities within the coaching staff are shared among its members. The captain acknowledged that the coach’s absence on match day is difficult for the team, but stressed that it cannot be an excuse.

Erasmus, who led South Africa to Rugby World Cup titles in 2019 and 2023, missed last Saturday’s match against Ireland in Dublin. South Africa lost 17-20 and suffered their second consecutive defeat. At the same time, the team finished first in the Nations Championship table among Southern Hemisphere national teams and reached the final at Twickenham Stadium.

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Dupont and du Toit’s injury

Kolisi also singled out France scrum-half Antoine Dupont, calling him a player who has a significant impact on the French team’s game and morale. France beat South Africa two weeks earlier.

South Africa will be unable to count on injured Pieter-Steph du Toit in the final. Kolisi called him an influential player for the team, but said the national side should not focus excessively on this loss.

The 35-year-old Kolisi added that he is still motivated to play for South Africa and feels physically well. The next Rugby World Cup is due to take place in Australia next year.

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