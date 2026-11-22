Haas has confirmed that Brazilian driver Rafael Camara will compete in the final two rounds of the Formula 1 season — the Qatar Grand Prix on November 27–29 and the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix the following week. Due to a calendar clash, the 21-year-old driver will not be able to simultaneously take part in the final Formula 2 rounds, where he is fighting for the title.

Sky Sports News reports on the team's decision. Camara made his Formula 1 debut at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in early November after Esteban Ocon left the team ahead of the Mexico Grand Prix. Reserve driver Ryo Hirakawa raced for Haas at the Mexican round.

First starts for Haas

After his debut in Brazil, Camara also started the Las Vegas Grand Prix alongside teammate Oliver Bearman and finished 16th. The Brazilian will now retain his place in the team until the end of the season and is expected to complete a full season with Haas from next year.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Team principal Ayao Komatsu said Haas is pleased to finish the season with Camara at the wheel and continue the work after his first two starts for the team. According to him, the driver used every on-track session as an opportunity to learn and became increasingly integrated into the team.

Formula 2 title battle

Ahead of the final two Formula 2 rounds, Camara leads the standings by seven points over Red Bull reserve driver Nikola Tsolov. The junior series rounds take place on the same weekends as the final Formula 1 races, meaning he will not be able to compete in both championships.

To win the Formula 2 title a year after his Formula 3 championship victory, Camara needs Tsolov to score fewer than seven points in the final four races and no other driver to overtake the Brazilian in the standings.

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