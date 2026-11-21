A combination of the cancer drug Enhertu and an experimental bispecific antibody destroyed tumors in laboratory mice and helped their immune systems reject reintroduced cells of the same cancer. ScienceAlert reports on the results of a study by a team at the US biotechnology company Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. The work was published in the journal Nature Communications.

Results in breast cancer models

Researchers tested the treatment in mice with genetically modified models of breast cancer and colorectal cancer. The animals expressed the human CD28 protein, and the tumor cells were altered to carry the targets needed for the therapy.

Enhertu, or trastuzumab deruxtecan, is a drug that combines an antibody with a cell-killing substance. The antibody recognizes the HER2 protein and delivers the cytotoxic component to cells that carry it. The drug is already used for certain types of breast cancer, stomach cancer, and other tumors depending on their characteristics and prior treatment.

The experimental antibody added to the therapy bound simultaneously to a protein on the tumor cell and to CD28 on a T cell. This mechanism was intended to enhance the activation of T cells capable of recognizing and destroying cancer cells.

In an initial test in a breast cancer model, Enhertu alone produced a complete response in fewer than half of the mice even at the highest tested dose. Combining it with the experimental antibody eliminated tumors in all nine animals that received both agents.

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Immune response after treatment

After at least four weeks without tumors, the mice were reintroduced with the same breast cancer cells. Without additional treatment, the animals rejected them. At the same time, a different colorectal tumor developed in previously cured mice, although its cells also carried HER2. This indicates that the immune response recognized not only this shared protein but also other features of the primary tumor.

CD8 T cells played a key role in the effect of the first combination: their depletion completely abolished the therapeutic effect. An analysis of cells in the tumors also showed an increase in the number of active T cells and the diversity of their receptors, which could potentially help recognize more cancer characteristics.

Other combinations and limitations

An antibody targeting another protein, EGFR, combined with Enhertu caused tumor rejection in about 75% of mice with a breast cancer model more resistant to Enhertu alone. This antibody is already being tested in early phase 1/2 clinical studies.

The combination of this antibody with the chemotherapy drug 5-fluorouracil slowed the growth of colorectal tumors, while both agents had little effect individually. Both CD8 T cells and natural killer cells were important in this regimen: the effect disappeared completely in the absence of both cell types. The authors emphasize that mouse models do not reproduce all possible side effects in humans, so the approach's efficacy and safety still need to be evaluated in clinical studies. Regeneron funded the work, and its authors are current or former employees of the company and have filed patent applications related to the research.

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