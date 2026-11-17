The US Senate Appropriations Committee included $77.108 million for a nuclear aerial bomb designated B94 in a draft spending bill for fiscal year 2027. The document covers proposed funding for the Department of Energy and certain other federal government entities. This is the first entirely new designation for a US nuclear gravity bomb dropped from an aircraft in several decades, The War Zone reports.

The B94 designation appears in an explanatory statement that the committee released alongside the draft bill. The document does not specify the weapon's characteristics, purpose, or stage of development. At the time of The War Zone's publication, it was the only public reference to B94.

Possible link to NDS-A

The outlet suggests that B94 may be related to the Nuclear Deterrent System-Air-delivered, or NDS-A, program. It is the only known new nuclear aerial bomb currently under development in the United States; work on it can be traced back to at least 2022.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

A representative of the US National Nuclear Security Administration previously told The War Zone that NDS-A is intended to provide the president with additional nuclear capabilities to strike protected and deeply buried targets. According to the representative, more information about the program will be released when it is strategically appropriate for the United States.

Designation system

In the United States, the letter B is used to designate air-based nuclear bombs, including anti-submarine depth bombs. Warheads for ballistic and cruise missiles are designated with the letter W. B94 follows W93, a new warhead being developed for Trident II ballistic missiles on submarines.

The last known nuclear bomb with a new designation was the B90, also known as the Nuclear Depth/Strike Bomb. Its program was canceled in September 1991. The United States currently has the B61-11 bomb, specifically intended to strike very deeply buried targets: its yield is estimated at 340–400 kilotons, and the stockpile at fewer than 100 units. Whether B94 is intended to replace the B61-11, the B83-1, or both types of munitions has not been confirmed.

Read us on