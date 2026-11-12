The National Dialogue Committee in Pakistan has called on political parties to form a national government which, in the view of its representatives, should help the country emerge from the economic crisis. The committee also called for discussing the creation of new provinces to address administrative problems, Dawn reports.

Call for political compromise

At a press conference at the National Press Club in Islamabad, former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry, former Sindh governor Imran Ismail, and Mahmood Maulvi said that the country could no longer afford confrontation. They proposed a political arrangement that, they said, could ensure stability and promote economic recovery.

Committee representatives believe that no political force or individual government can independently resolve the challenges facing Pakistan. They called a joint national strategy based on consensus necessary.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Proposal for new provinces

According to committee members, a national government could unite political forces and key participants in the socio-political process, reduce polarization, restore trust in democratic institutions, and ensure consistency in economic policy.

The committee also proposed discussing the creation of new provinces. Its representatives explained this by population growth, urban expansion, and the increasing demand for high-quality and prompt public services. Fawad Chaudhry said that new provinces could ease administrative difficulties and improve service delivery, but that this issue must take into account public aspirations and national consensus rather than political considerations alone.

In addition, the committee called for strengthening the economy, curbing inflation, creating jobs, supporting industry and agriculture, and increasing exports. Political differences, in its view, should be resolved through negotiations rather than confrontation.

Read us on