In Kenya, ARX Robotics announced the integration of its GEREON unmanned ground vehicle into the British Army’s ASGARD digital target-designation network. As European Security and Defence reports, the integration took place during the Haraka Storm exercise and enables data from the vehicle’s sensors to be transmitted into the broader intelligence and target-identification process.

Data transmission to ASGARD

According to the publication, during the exercise the system detected targets and promptly sent information to ASGARD, the British Army’s digital target-designation network. The report states that this accelerated the cycle from detection to decision-making and effect on the target tenfold.

ARX Robotics’ British unit deployed two GEREON vehicles together with the 4th Brigade. Personnel from the 1st Battalion, Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment, and the Light Dragoons also took part in the exercise. One GEREON was used as a remote means of continuous surveillance over a key supply route.

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Testing in Estonia

The exercise in Kenya continued the trials of Exercise Spring Storm, which took place earlier this year in Estonia. At that time, ARX Robotics and the British Army demonstrated that the system could be deployed up to 20 kilometers ahead of troops to continuously receive real-time intelligence data and reduce risks for military personnel in forward positions.

Commander of the 4th Brigade, Brigadier Tom Robinson, said that such exercises help assess the impact of new technologies on the effectiveness of military personnel. According to the publication, the 4th Brigade is preparing for deployment on NATO’s eastern flank in April 2027.

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