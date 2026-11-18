US company United Launch Alliance (ULA) said that the preliminary cause of the Vulcan launch vehicle failure during a launch from Cape Canaveral in the United States was an inadequate fuel supply to the BE-4 engines. As Ars Technica reports, the company has completed an initial comprehensive analysis of flight data from the Leo 1 mission, which took place on Sunday.

ULA stressed that the investigation is ongoing. At the same time, preliminary data indicate that the booster’s low thrust resulted from insufficient fuel flow from the rocket to the engines, rather than problems with the BE-4 engines themselves.

BE-4 engines are not considered the cause

Blue Origin supplies the BE-4 engines for Vulcan. The company said that after the anomaly, it joined ULA in analyzing flight data. Blue Origin also said that the low thrust was caused by an inadequate fuel supply to the engines rather than their performance and expressed expectations that Vulcan would return to flight.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

BE-4 engines are also used on Blue Origin’s heavy-lift New Glenn rocket. In May, New Glenn suffered a catastrophic failure during a ground test, which was later linked to the main oxygen valve of one of the engines. Blue Origin subsequently upgraded the valve, including for Vulcan missions. Preliminary conclusions regarding the Vulcan incident indicate that this upgrade was not involved in the failure.

Consequences for the Vulcan program

Sunday’s flight was Vulcan’s fifth and the first complete failure of its mission. Problems with the nozzles of the solid-fuel boosters also occurred during the two previous launches. ULA must now determine the cause of the problem involving the management of fuel components and the pipelines through which liquid oxygen and methane are delivered to the BE-4 engines.

Ars Technica also notes that the Centaur V upper stage did not contribute to the accident. NASA has contracted ULA to use Centaur V as the new upper stage of the Space Launch System rocket for future missions to the Moon.

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