Companies backed by private equity funds will need to refinance about $300 billion in debt in 2028–2029. A significant share of these obligations was refinanced in 2020–2021 at near-zero interest rates, so new financing could be substantially more expensive, Fortune reports.

George Mason University finance professor Derek Horstmeyer wrote in a column that private equity funds hold a substantial portfolio of assets they cannot sell or take public. According to PitchBook, 30% of such assets have been in fund portfolios for at least six years, although funds typically seek to exit investments within three to five years.

Private assets for retail investors

Against the backdrop of these problems, the private credit and private equity industry is looking for new buyers among retail investors, the author believes. According to him, such investments are already appearing in exchange-traded and mutual funds, as well as in perpetual investment products.

Private credit is also gradually being included in 401(k) retirement plans. The White House presented this as an attempt to “democratize access to private assets,” Horstmeyer notes.

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Valuation, fees and liquidity

The author warns that private assets are not traded on an exchange, making it more difficult to determine their fair price. To value such instruments when they are sold to another company or through an initial public offering, specialists have traditionally needed months of due diligence, he says.

Horstmeyer also drew attention to fees. In particular, the WisdomTree HYIN private credit ETF has an annual expense ratio of 4.34%, while the average for ETFs investing in large companies is about 0.2%.

In the summer, wealthy investors submitted redemption requests to several BDCs and private credit funds. According to the author, some requests were rejected when the volume of requests exceeded the level stipulated by the agreements. He believes that opaque valuations, high costs and restrictions on withdrawals may create risks for retail investors.

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