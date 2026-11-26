US companies are receiving about $166 billion in tariff refunds, and are directing part of these funds to bonuses for employees and executives. As Fortune reports, at least nine public companies disclosed information about using the refunds for bonuses. At the same time, consumers partly paid the higher prices caused by the tariffs.

These companies include TJX, the owner of the T.J. Maxx and Marshalls chains; Acushnet, a golf goods manufacturer that owns the Titleist brand; and toolmaker Stanley Black & Decker. TJX set aside $167 million of the $463 million in refunded funds for incentive payments and bonuses for non-executive employees. The company earned $5.5 billion in its most recent fiscal year.

Acushnet said it would direct about $12 million of $45.8 million in tariff refunds toward incentive compensation. According to ProPublica's refund database, Stanley Black & Decker is set to receive at least $298 million, but did not specify what amount it may direct to bonuses.

Refunds after the Supreme Court ruling

In February 2025, President Donald Trump declared an emergency over the illegal entry of drugs into the country and imposed tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China. About two months later, he declared another emergency over the US trade deficit and imposed duties on nearly all of the country's trading partners.

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Both tariff packages were based on the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. On February 20, the US Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that this law does not grant the president the authority to impose tariffs. As of August, US Customs and Border Protection had paid more than $115 billion in refunds.

Buyer lawsuits and customer compensation

By the end of July, buyers had filed more than 100 proposed class-action lawsuits seeking a share of the refunded funds. Companies facing lawsuits include Walmart, Target, Nike, and Lululemon. International trade lawyer Adams Lee said consumers would find it difficult to prove a legal right to compensation if it was not provided for in the terms of sale or contracts.

Some companies are nevertheless offering customers compensation. UPS and FedEx have created portals for submitting refund claims. Burlington Stores, which received about $55 million, said it would use the money to return value to shoppers and would not direct it toward bonuses.

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