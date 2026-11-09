In the United States, Republican Florida Congressman Randy Fine said he would not support Vice President J.D. Vance in the 2028 Republican presidential primaries. In an interview with the Jerusalem Post, he accused Vance of betraying President Donald Trump and trying to shift responsibility for the Republican Party’s defeat onto Israel and American Jews.

Fine responded to the vice president’s assessment of the election results, under which Democrats won control of the House of Representatives and the Senate. In a post on X, Vance named the war in Iran as one of the factors in the Republicans’ defeat and also said that voters expected the administration to end the war, fight inflation, pursue an “America First” policy, and change Washington’s relationship with Israel.

Accusations concerning Iran and Israel

Vance did not directly blame American Jews for the election results, but Fine interpreted his remarks about Israel that way. The congressman said that refusing to take responsibility for one’s own mistakes and placing blame on Jews were unacceptable.

Fine also held Vance responsible for the failure of diplomatic efforts to end the war in Iran. According to the congressman, the vice president supported the possibility of a peace deal with Tehran and was involved in preparing a memorandum of understanding that did not secure a lasting settlement. According to the publication, Vance played a prominent role in negotiations with Iran earlier this year.

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In addition, Fine linked anti-Israel political sentiment in the Republican Party to the influence of conservative commentator Tucker Carlson. He said that anti-Israel rhetoric is gaining influence in American politics.

Statements about the senator-elect

In the interview, Fine also described Michigan Democratic senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed as a Muslim terrorist. El-Sayed defeated Republican Mike Rogers and became the first Muslim elected to the U.S. Senate.

The congressman claimed that members of El-Sayed’s family were connected to the Muslim Brotherhood and that the politician himself had allegedly signed a document supporting the organization. At the same time, according to the Jerusalem Post, there is no confirmed evidence of El-Sayed’s involvement in terrorist activities or his membership in the Muslim Brotherhood. The senator-elect has repeatedly denied ties to the organization and publicly distanced himself from it.

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