In the United States, the number of signed contracts to purchase homes in October fell by 4.7% compared with September and by 16.7% year-on-year. This is the lowest reading in the entire 25-year history of the pending home sales index, CNBC reports, citing the National Association of Realtors.

The index tracks signed purchase and sale agreements and is therefore an indicator of future completed transactions. The association’s chief economist, Lawrence Yun, said that two months of record-low contract numbers point to very weak home sales in the fourth quarter. In his assessment, the annual volume of existing-home sales could become the lowest since the mid-1990s.

The largest decline in the South and West

Sales declined in all regions of the country. The most noticeable decrease was recorded in the US South, which is usually the largest housing market, as well as in the West, where property prices are the highest.

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Market activity slowed after mortgage rates rose in September. The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 7.54% at the beginning of October and 7.27% at the end of the month, according to Mortgage News Daily. Last week, rates rose sharply again.

Fewer building permits issued

A separate report by the US Census Bureau showed that single-family housing starts in October rose by 4% compared with September but fell by 3.2% compared with October of the previous year. At the same time, the number of permits for the construction of such homes, considered an indicator of future construction, decreased by 8.7% month-on-month and by 12.9% year-on-year.

The number of permits issued was the lowest since May 2020. Realtor.com senior economist Joel Berner linked the slowdown in developer activity to rising costs of land, labor and materials, high financing costs, and weak buyer demand. The builder sentiment index also fell to a 14-year low in November.

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