Two concerts in the joint R&B tour by Usher and Chris Brown have been canceled in the United States: on November 16 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and on December 6 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. As Rolling Stone reports, these dates were marked as canceled on the official Ticketmaster website on November 11.

No reasons for the cancellations were given

Representatives for Usher, Chris Brown and Ticketmaster did not respond to Rolling Stone's requests regarding the reasons for the cancellations. At the same time, as of November 11, the performers were still planning to appear at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. This was to be their fifth and final concert at the venue.

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Previous cancellations

Last month, the organizers also canceled a number of tour performances in Baltimore, Cincinnati, Indianapolis and Columbia, South Carolina. In a statement distributed through Complex, the organizers explained the decision by the need to safeguard the health and well-being of the tour participants and crew, as well as the substantial strain caused by the scale and duration of the tour.

Rolling Stone notes that the previous cancellations coincided with Brown's scheduled participation in a sentencing hearing at Southwark Crown Court in London in connection with a 2023 nightclub assault case. According to the publication, the singer received an eight-month prison sentence suspended for 12 months and a £1,500 fine, or about $2,000, payable to the prosecution. The tour is set to continue through December 12; excluding the two canceled concerts, eight shows remained on the schedule.

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