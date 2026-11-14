Jasem Al-Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, called on Iran to fully compensate for damage caused by missile and drone attacks on countries in the region. At a UN Security Council meeting, he also called for Tehran to be held accountable and for new strikes to be prevented, The National reports.

Statement at the UN Security Council

According to Al-Budaiwi, Iran has launched thousands of missiles and drones at Gulf countries since February 28. He said the targets included airports, ports, oil and gas facilities, power plants, desalination plants and residential areas.

The GCC Secretary-General said that the bloc’s countries place full responsibility for the attacks and their consequences on Iran. He added that any future agreement with Tehran must take into account the security interests of Gulf states, including issues related to Iran’s nuclear program, ballistic missiles, drones and support for armed groups.

Shipping in the Strait of Hormuz

Al-Budaiwi also demanded the restoration in the Strait of Hormuz of shipping conditions that existed before February 28. He opposed obstructing navigation and imposing illegal transit charges.

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UN Assistant Secretary-General Khaled Khiari said shipping volumes in the Gulf remain significantly below pre-war levels, although energy exports have partially recovered thanks to alternative routes. According to him, October saw the highest number of attacks and other incidents involving commercial vessels since the start of the war.

As of November 11, the International Maritime Organization had confirmed 134 incidents in the Strait of Hormuz and adjacent waters. As a result, 25 seafarers were killed, while others were injured or remain missing.

Against the backdrop of disrupted transport through the Strait of Hormuz, Saudi Arabia redirected approximately 4 million barrels of oil per day via the East-West Pipeline to the Red Sea port of Yanbu. This amounts to about 4% of global oil supply.

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