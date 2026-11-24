For several years after the release of “Avengers: Endgame,” Chris Evans secretly met with Marvel representatives to discuss his possible return to the role of Steve Rogers. Variety reported this, citing an Entertainment Weekly article about the upcoming film “Avengers: Doomsday.”

Talks after the story’s conclusion

Evans’ character was effectively written out of the franchise in the 2019 film. After the premiere of “Endgame,” the actor said in interviews that he had “happily retired” from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and missed his colleagues. At the same time, according to the publication, he held several private meetings with Marvel in the following years.

“Doomsday” co-director Anthony Russo explained Evans’ cautious public comments by saying that the actor wanted to preserve the impact of the return for theatrical viewing. According to Russo, Evans is particularly committed to the idea of not revealing details in advance.

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The offer to play Nomad

Evans also recalled a dinner with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and the studio’s co-president Louis D’Esposito during the filming of “Avengers: Endgame.” At the time, they discussed the possibility of continuing Steve Rogers’ story as Nomad—an alternative persona for the hero after he relinquished the Captain America title.

The actor said he received a strong offer, but at the time he was satisfied with the conclusion of the character’s storyline and was not looking for a new continuation. At the end of “Endgame,” Rogers traveled to the past to live a life with Peggy Carter and later, as an elderly man, passed the Captain America shield to Sam Wilson. In the trailers for “Avengers: Doomsday,” Steve and Peggy are shown young again and with a child. The film is scheduled to premiere in theaters on December 18.

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