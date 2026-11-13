LangChain raises $300 million at a $3 billion valuation — TechCrunch

Startup LangChain, which develops software for building and managing AI agents, has raised $300 million in a Series C funding round. The company’s valuation following the round was $3 billion, TechCrunch reports.

Round participants

The round was led by investment firm CapitalG. Singaporean fund GIC, DFJ Growth, IVP and Sapphire Ventures also participated in the financing. About a year earlier, LangChain raised $125 million at a $1.25 billion valuation in a round led by IVP. Thus, the company’s current valuation is more than twice its previous valuation.

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The LangSmith platform

LangChain began in 2022 as a popular open-source project. It was designed to perform tasks that early large language models struggled with, including web searches, API calls and interactions with databases.

The company later focused on managing AI agents through its LangSmith platform. LangChain says that this product does not tie users to a specific model, cloud infrastructure or ecosystem. The company also states that LangSmith makes it possible to control agent behavior. According to the company, the platform has 7,000 customers, including Harvey, Rippling, Clay, NVIDIA, Toyota and Salesforce.

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