Senate Republican leader John Thune reelected — The Hill

In the United States, Senate Republican leader John Thune was reelected for a new term. As The Hill reports, the decision was made by acclamation after hours of disputes within the Republican conference.

A Senate Republican aide announced Thune's reelection on Tuesday at 3:40 p.m. Some Republican senators objected to holding the leadership elections this week, but no one put forward a candidacy against Thune.

Demands of the conservative wing

Senate Budget Committee Chairman Ron Johnson demanded that the leadership elections be postponed and threatened to leave the meeting if the procedure was conducted immediately. After his colleagues decided to proceed with the elections, Johnson left the meeting.

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Together with Senate Steering Committee Chairman Rick Scott and Senator Mike Lee, he demanded that Thune present a work plan for the transition period before the new Congress takes office. Conservative senators called for a budget reconciliation package to fund the Department of Defense to be brought up for consideration and used to advance the SAVE America Act. This set of rules provides for proof of citizenship when registering to vote and photo identification when voting.

Priorities for the end of the term

Thune told his colleagues that he wants to focus on confirming 23 Trump nominees for judicial positions, as well as more than 100 of the president's nominees to executive branch positions. He also named government funding as one of his priorities, as the next deadline to avoid a government shutdown falls on December 11.

Senators Josh Hawley and David McCormick also supported postponing the leadership elections. They called for discussing the reasons for the Republican Party's major losses in the previous week's elections and revising the party agenda. At the same time, the majority of Senate Republicans supported Thune, seeking to end the internal party dispute and move on to work on the transition-period agenda.

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