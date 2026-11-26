In Israel, Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot, who was tasked with forming the next government, agreed with Democrats party chairman Yair Golan to sign a coalition agreement. The parties said this in a joint statement received by Anadolu Agency.

Eisenkot’s second agreement

The statement says that Eisenkot and Golan agreed to conclude a coalition agreement between their political forces. This is the second such agreement reached by Eisenkot in the coalition-building process: a few days earlier, he announced an agreement with Avigdor Lieberman, leader of the Yisrael Beiteinu party.

Coalition agreements in Israel define the principles of cooperation between parties in the government, their commitments, and coordination on policy, legislation, and votes in the Knesset.

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Distribution of seats in the Knesset

The Change Bloc includes Eisenkot’s Yashar, Lieberman’s Yisrael Beiteinu, Naftali Bennett’s Together party, and Golan’s Democrats. The bloc has 48 seats in the 120-member Knesset. To secure a majority of at least 61 seats in the Knesset, it needs the support of the United Torah Judaism and Shas parties.

Arab parties, which hold 19 seats, said they were ready to provide parliamentary support to a government led by Eisenkot in order to prevent Benjamin Netanyahu from forming a new government. Eisenkot must form a government by December 6 and may ask President Isaac Herzog once to extend this deadline by 14 days.

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