In France, far-right leader Marine Le Pen retains first place in voters’ intentions to vote in the presidential election, an Ifop poll shows. Depending on the simulated scenario, she could receive between 32% and 36% of the vote in the first round.

As Cyprus Mail reports, the poll was conducted on November 13–16. In four of the six scenarios, Le Pen’s support was 1–2 percentage points lower than in a similar survey a month earlier.

Ifop forecast for Mélenchon

Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the candidate of the radical-left party France Unbowed, ranks in a position that would allow him to advance to the second round in all six scenarios. His result is estimated at between 17% and 19.5%. In four scenarios, he gained 1–2 percentage points compared with the previous poll.

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None of the candidates from the centre-right and centre-left forces receives more than 15% in any of the configurations tested by Ifop. Among centrist candidates, former Prime Minister Édouard Philippe is leading. Cannes Mayor David Lisnard has increased his support over the past month and ranks fourth in four scenarios.

Voting dates

The first round of France’s presidential election is scheduled for April 18. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the two candidates with the highest support will face each other in the second round on May 2. Incumbent President Emmanuel Macron cannot run for a third term.

According to Ifop’s assessment, Le Pen would win the second round by a substantial margin in every scenario tested. Mélenchon has already run for president three times — in 2012, 2017 and 2022 — but has not yet reached the second round. Le Pen also took part in those three elections and lost to Macron in the second round in 2017 and 2022.

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