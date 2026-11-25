Israel’s Likud party has filed a petition with the Jerusalem District Court challenging the results of the elections to the 26th Knesset. The party is asking for the voting results at 120 polling stations to be annulled and for repeat voting to be held there, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Likud claims that systematic violations occurred at polling stations in predominantly Arab communities, allegedly undermining equal conditions for parties and the secrecy of the vote. As an alternative, the party is asking for repeat voting at 95 polling stations in 41 localities.

Allegations of voter turnout tracking

The petition refers to the alleged real-time collection of information about voters directly at polling stations. According to Likud, these data were used to encourage people who had not yet cast their ballots to vote. The party says that the Arab parties Ra’am and the Joint List may have benefited from this.

The dispute over such data arose before the election. On September 17, the Supreme Court revoked permission for polling-station representatives to relay to parties information about who had voted, citing, among other things, violations of voters’ privacy. The court later also prohibited the digital counting and real-time transmission of anonymous turnout data.

Likud cites testimony about possible violations at 95 polling stations, including in Nazareth, Tamra, Sakhnin, Umm al-Fahm, Rahat and Ein Mahil. The statement mentions the use of apps, mobile phones and handwritten notes to track voter participation.

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At the same time, the Central Election Commission has repeatedly rejected claims of systemic harm to the integrity of the election. According to Channel 12, the commission reviewed about 800 complaints submitted by Likud, and only about five of them contained substantial allegations requiring further examination.

Claims regarding ballot secrecy

The party also alleges violations of ballot secrecy at 53 polling stations in 23 communities. The claims cited in the petition include the presence of unauthorized individuals in voting booths, the photographing of ballots, and the delivery of ballots to voters outside polling stations.

Ra’am and the Joint List together won 19 seats — eight and 11, respectively. Citing an assessment by Professor Avraham Diskin, Likud said that increased turnout and voting patterns in Arab communities raise suspicions of prohibited activity that allegedly could have yielded at least three seats.

Previous reviews of alleged electoral violations found no grounds for annulling the results. On November 17, Central Election Commission chairman Noam Sohlberg said that at that time there was no evidence of voter bribery on a scale capable of affecting the voting outcome. The petition will be heard by a panel of three judges.

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