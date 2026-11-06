In the United States, pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly has entered into an agreement with telemedicine platform Hims & Hers Health that will allow obesity drugs Zepbound and Foundayo to be sold directly on its platform. Previously, Hims & Hers users who wanted to buy these Lilly medicines had to leave the platform and go to the LillyDirect service to pay out of pocket without insurance coverage, TimesLIVE reports.

Prices without insurance

The price of the oral drug Foundayo for self-paying customers will start at $149 per month. The price of the injectable drug Zepbound will start at $299 per month. This matches the prices available through Lilly’s own LillyDirect platform.

Lilly USA President Ilya Yuffa said that it had previously not been entirely easy for Hims & Hers users to obtain Lilly medicines. According to him, every obstacle for a consumer increases the likelihood that they will abandon the purchase.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Terms of the agreement and competition

Under the agreement, Hims & Hers agreed not to sell compounded versions or copies of Lilly’s obesity drugs. According to Lilly, 40% to 45% of Zepbound sales are made through self-pay channels.

Lilly’s Danish competitor, Novo Nordisk, has been selling Wegovy and Ozempic through Hims & Hers since March. The price of tablet Wegovy on the platform starts at $149 per month, while the Wegovy injection pen starts at $199. Lilly launched oral Foundayo in April, about three months after tablet Wegovy entered the market.

Following the announcement of the agreement, Hims & Hers shares rose by more than 7% in premarket trading.

Read us on