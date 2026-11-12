Lithuania prepares windfall tax on fuel producers — RMF24

Lithuania's ruling coalition has agreed to prepare a mechanism for the temporary taxation of windfall profits of companies producing fuel. The main potential taxpayer could be Orlen Lietuva, the owner of the oil refinery in Mažeikiai. According to preliminary estimates by the Lithuanian government, such a tax could bring about €70 million to the budget next year, RMF24 reports.

Decision expected in the coming weeks

Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevičius said that there are around ten enterprises in the country linked to fuel production, but the new levy will primarily concern Orlen Lietuva. Answering a question about the possible impact of the tax on relations with Poland, the head of government expressed the view that it would not harm bilateral relations. At the same time, he added that the Lithuanian side would analyze any signals it receives.

Algirdas Sysas, chairman of the parliamentary Committee on Budget and Finance, noted that the technical parameters of the taxation are still being discussed. A decision may be made within the next few weeks, as the Seimas is due to begin the procedure for approving next year's budget at the beginning of December. The tax may be introduced by a government resolution or a separate law passed by parliament.

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Plant modernization in question

Finance Minister Taurimas Valys said that he had discussed the issue with his Polish counterpart. According to him, Poland has also introduced taxation of windfall profits and is one of the leaders of an initiative for a broader European solution in this area.

Sysas proposed an alternative option: not to collect the tax directly, but to count it toward the support for the modernization of Orlen Lietuva previously promised by the Lithuanian government. In March 2025, the Lithuanian government undertook an obligation in a protocol of intent to provide the company with €54 million for upgrading the facility.

At the beginning of November, Orlen CEO Ireneusz Fąfara said that the company was assessing the advisability of additional investments to complete the deep oil refining unit in Mažeikiai. According to sources close to the company, $600–700 million is lacking to complete the work.

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